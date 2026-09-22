Salwar gets a stylish makeover

Traditional silhouettes are getting a contemporary makeover, and salwar is emerging as one of the most versatile choices for young women. Local fashion brand Horitoki Fashion is bringing a fresh take on the classic salwar with designs that blend comfort, tradition and modern style.

Among the highlights are dhuti salwar and gathered salwar styles, featuring distinctive shapes in both the upper and lower portions. These designs add volume and movement to the outfit while maintaining the relaxed feel that makes salwar a favourite for everyday wear.

The dhuti-inspired silhouette gives the traditional outfit a graceful, contemporary edge. Its flowing folds create an elegant look, while the comfortable cut makes it suitable for both casual outings and festive occasions.

Gathered salwars offer another stylish variation. With carefully arranged gathers in the upper or lower section, the designs create a playful yet sophisticated appearance. Paired with a simple kameez or a coordinated kurti, these salwars can easily become a statement outfit.

The charm of these new designs lies in their ability to retain the essence of traditional South Asian fashion while responding to contemporary tastes. They can be styled with minimal jewellery and comfortable footwear for a relaxed daytime look or accessorised with statement pieces for a more festive appearance.

For young women looking for something beyond conventional trousers or leggings, these reinvented salwar styles offer an easy way to experiment with fashion without compromising comfort.

With its mix of traditional inspiration and modern detailing, Horitoki Fashion’s new salwar collection presents a fresh interpretation of a timeless wardrobe staple.