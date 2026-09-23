Hajj registration keeps authorised bank branches open over weekend

Banks authorised for Hajj services must keep their branches open this Friday and Saturday to facilitate registration for next year’s pilgrimage, Bangladesh Bank has said.

On Wednesday, the central bank instructed commercial banks to operate the relevant branches like normal working days in the interest of smooth Hajj management.

Under the roadmap announced by the Saudi government, Hajj registration must be completed by Sept 26 this year.

Bangladesh Bank had instructed banks to keep sub-branches open for Hajj activities last time, but this year’s directive makes no separate mention of them.

The religious affairs ministry had asked Bangladesh Bank to keep banks open for transactions by Hajj agencies, dollar endorsements for pilgrims and related services.

The central bank also instructed banks to accept deposits from the last person waiting at the end of banking hours, saying: “Even after transaction hours, as long as the person depositing the Hajj registration fee remains present, necessary arrangements must be made to receive the money while ensuring adequate security.”