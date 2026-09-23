US welcomes Bangladesh decision to procure 11 additional Boeing aircraft

US Ambassador in Dhaka Brent T Christensen on Wednesday welcomed Dhaka’s decision to procure 11 additional Boeing aircraft and congratulated Biman Bangladesh and the US aircraft producer as they are set to seal an agreement finalising the procurement in New York.

“Congratulations to Boeing and Biman on the agreement to purchase 11 more of the world’s best commercial planes,” he said in statement as officials said the deal would signed at 4:15pm Wednesday in New York (2:15am Thursday in Bangladesh).

The envoy called the development “another win-win for the US-Bangladesh relationship!”

The envoy said he looked forward to watch the signing ceremony that would coincide with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s New York visit to join the UN General Assembly session.

Biman officials said the 11 aircraft would be procured in addition to the 14 ones under their earlier US$3.7 billion agreement with Boeing signed on 30 April, bringing its planned Boeing acquisitions to 25.

The models, price, financing terms and delivery schedule for the additional aircraft are yet to be publicly disclosed.

Biman is also considering a separate proposal to acquire 10 Airbus aircraft.