Tk 0.20 per km bus fare hike proposed

The Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association has proposed increasing bus fares by Tk 0.20 per kilometre following the recent hike in fuel prices.

The proposal was placed at a meeting with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) held at its Banani office on Monday (September 21) afternoon. Representatives of bus owners, workers and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

Under the proposal, the fare for long-distance buses would rise from Tk 2.23 to Tk 2.43 per kilometre.

For buses operating in Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan areas, the proposed fare would increase from Tk 2.53 to Tk 2.73 per kilometre.

The association has also proposed raising the fare for minibuses operating in the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) area from Tk 2.32 to Tk 2.52 per kilometre.

Speaking after the meeting, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Secretary General A S M Ahmed Khokon said the fare hike proposal was made in view of the increase in fuel prices.

He said a government notification on the revised fares may be issued within the next couple of days.