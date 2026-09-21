PM’s US visit not display of power : Mahdi Amin

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to US to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is focused on advancing Bangladesh’s interests and working for its people, rather than ceremonial pomp or a display of power, Prime Minister’s Adviser and his office spokesperson Mahdi Amin said Monday.

“Not ceremonial pomp; work for people. Not a display of power; protecting Bangladesh’s interests,” Mahdi Amin said describing the visit as a special moment in world’s history as well.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Mahdi Amin said the prime minister’s visit to the United States would comprise one day for travel to the US, one day for the return journey and only four days in between.

“Without wasting a moment, these four days will be packed with one bilateral and multilateral meeting after another, high-level programmes of the United Nations and diplomatic engagements in Bangladesh’s interests,” he said.

The entire visit will last only six days, with 35 people accompanying the prime minister officially, he said.

Of the 35, 15 are ministers, state ministers, advisers and special assistants, while the rest are essential personnel responsible for security, media and personal duties, according to the post.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Dhaka for New York on Monday morning to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Mahdi Amin said in his Facebook post that after Shaheed president Ziaur Rahman, former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia and their son Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would now stand on the world stage of the United Nations.

“As the third representative of the same family, he will speak about the people of Bangladesh, the country’s interests, the government’s policies and future plans,” he said.

Pointing to another unique aspect of the visit, the prime minister’s Office spokesperson said that while Tarique Rahman represents Bangladesh at the world stage, the president of the same UN General Assembly will be his government’s foreign minister.

“With a huge mandate, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is taking the voice of the people of Bangladesh to the world,” he said.

“This is not just a foreign visit. It is not just about presenting Bangladesh at the United Nations. It is the international representation of the aspirations of people. It is a legacy of emotion, feelings and ideals. It is the beginning of a new history on the world stage concerning Bangladesh’s interests, dignity and future,” Mahdi Amin said.