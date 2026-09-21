3 arrested over alleged gang-rape, confinement of class 6 student in Moulvibazar

A class 6 student was allegedly gang-raped and held captive for several days in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar and nearby areas.

Police arrested three of the four accused early today from Kalimabad and Giasnagar in Moulvibazar Sadar and Gangpar in Rajnagar, following a complaint filed by the girl’s father, said Kamor Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kamalganj Police Station.

The girl’s father filed a case today under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, the OC said.

The arrestees are Md Zahed Ahmed, 24, of Hasanpur village in Moulvibazar Sadar’s Chandnighat union; Raju Ahmed, 22, of Kharpara village in Rajnagar; and Jubel Mia, 30, of Bahadurganj village in Rajnagar.

Another accused, Kabir, 30, of the Rajnagar Hospital area, remains absconding.

The arrestees were produced before a court, while police are conducting operations to arrest the absconding suspect, the OC added.

Quoting the case statement, investigating officer Ruhul Amin said the girl had become acquainted with Zahed.

On September 12, Zahed allegedly took her in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from Chandnighat in Moulvibazar town to Jubel’s house in Bahadurganj.

There, the girl was allegedly raped by the accused and their accomplices after being threatened with violence, police said, quoting the case statement.

The following day, she was allegedly taken to Zahed’s house, where she was kept confined from September 13 to 17, and subjected to further sexual abuse.

As her condition deteriorated, the accused allegedly abandoned her by a road in a secluded area of Rahimpur union in Kamalganj on the morning of September 17, and fled.

Later, family members, with the help of locals, rescued her and took her to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.