Kareena Kapoor’s untold stories: 5 facts about the Bollywood icon

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her acting debut with Refugee in 2000, has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than two decades.

She acted in five films the year after, establishing a strong foothold in the industry with releases such as ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’, ‘Ajnabee’, and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghaam’.

On Monday (September 21) marks Kareena Kapoor’s birthday; she is turning 47 today. This report highlights five lesser-known facts about the actress on this special occasion .

1. Kareena’s birthname

Kareena Kapoor was born on August 21, 1980. Shortly after her birth, her grandfather named her ‘Siddhima’. Later, her mother, Babita Kapoor, changed the name to ‘Kareena’, inspired by the famous novel ‘Anna Karenina’ by the Russian author Leo Tolstoy.

2. Kareena had different career aspirations beyond acting.

Kareena Kapoor’s fans might be surprised to learn this, but before entering the acting world, Kareena began studying Commerce at Mithibai College in Mumbai. She also studied law for a brief period, as her initial ambition was to become a criminal lawyer. Before stepping into Bollywood, she even completed a short-term course in microcomputers at Harvard University. Ultimately, however, she chose a career in the glamorous world of Bollywood.

3. Kareena turned down offers for several iconic films

Kareena Kapoor has delivered many commercially successful films throughout her acting career. However, she has also turned down roles for films that would later become iconic, such as ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ (2000), ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ (2003), and ‘Queen’ (2014) Other actresses subsequently delivered brilliant performances in the roles originally intended for her in these films. In another world, not far from our own, Kareena Kapoor would’ve left an even bigger mark in Bollywood cinema.

4. Home-cooked meals and a spoonful of ghee

Whether it is homemade ‘dal-chawal’ (lentils and rice) or ‘aloo paratha’ (potato-stuffed flatbread), Kareena’s food preferences reflect her Punjabi roots. She believes that adding a spoonful of ghee makes any dish delicious. Recently, she has also developed a keen interest in traditional South Indian cuisine.

5. Kareena’s bad habit of biting her nails

Kareena developed the bad habit of biting her nails during her childhood. She has not yet been able to completely shake off this annoying, long-standing habit. She is often seen getting a manicure during shoots or dance sequences.