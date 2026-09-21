Govt committed to eradicate leprosy by 2030: Health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain has said the government is firmly committed to make Bangladesh leprosy-free by 2030.

“Bangladesh is at risk of infectious diseases like leprosy due to its high population density,” he said.

The minister appreciated the dedication of doctors, saying they have been working with utmost sincerity despite various limitations and pressure of patients.

Sakhawat was speaking at “A Leprosy-Free Bangladesh: Evidence, Challenges and Blueprint to Success—Joint Monitoring Mission on Leprosy in Bangladesh Kick-off Meeting” at a hotel in the capital on Monday, said a press release.

He highly appreciated the Sasakawa Health Foundation for extending its support towards leprosy elimination.

The minister also praised the important role being played by NGO partners in eliminating leprosy and sought their continued cooperation in the future.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Sakhawat said, “In line with the prime minister’s strong commitment, the government will continue taking necessary initiatives with the goal of making Bangladesh leprosy-free by 2030”.

Dr Shah Ali Akbar Ashrafi, Dr Rajesh Narwal, Prof Dr Foara Tasmim, Prof Dr Takahiro Nanri, Sheikh Momena Moni, Dr Ahmed Jamsheed Mohamed, Dr Mohammad Shahariar Sajjad and Dr Mahbub Arefin Rezanur were present at the programme.

Dr Afsana Alamgir Khan, Dr Aya Yajima and Dr Vivek Lal made presentations on different issues.