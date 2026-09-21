President assures support for textile sector

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has assured support to resolve problems facing the textile sector, praising its contribution to the economy, employment and foreign exchange earnings.

He gave the assurance when a 22-member Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) delegation, led by its president Shawkat Aziz Russell, met him at Bangabhaban on Monday.

The president said the textile sector plays a key role in economic growth and job creation, stressing the need for practical and coordinated policy support for local industries.

He identified the energy crisis as one of the country’s major challenges and said more efforts are needed to ensure long-term energy security.

At the meeting, Shawkat Aziz Russell highlighted the sector’s contribution and current challenges. The delegation also stressed maintaining the National Board of Revenue’s decision to withdraw bond facilities for importing 10-30 count cotton yarn and allow imports through bank guarantees to protect local textile mills.

The president’s secretary and senior officials were present.