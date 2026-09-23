BGB seizes Indian onions, liquor worth Tk 60.63 lakh in Sylhet

The paramilitary force Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a special drive here, seized 3,500 kilogrammes of illegally imported Indian onions, 120 bottles of liquor and other Indian goods worth approximately Tk 60.63 lakh.

“Acting on intelligence information, a special operational team of Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB) conducted the drive on Tuesday night in the border area under the Pratappur Border Outpost in Gowainghat upazila,” said a BGB press release issued here this afternoon.

Sylhet Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Nazmul Haque said intelligence activities and operations along the border were continuing to maintain security and prevent smuggling and drug trafficking.

He said the country had produced a substantial quantity of onions this year and that the illegal entry of Indian onions could adversely affect local farmers.

The BGB is maintaining vigilance to prevent the unlawful entry of Indian onions and other contraband through the border, he added.

Necessary legal action is being taken in connection with the seizure.