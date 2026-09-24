UN’s role in Bangladesh’s development highly commendable: Swapon

Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Zahir Uddin Swapon on Thursday highly commended the role of the United Nations in Bangladesh’s development journey.

He expressed hope that the United Nations would hope that the UN will remain more closely involved in the government’s development and public welfare activities.

He made the remarks when UN Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Stephen Rodrigues paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minister’s Office in the capital’s Tejgaon.

During the meeting, Rodrigues expressed the UN’s commitment to playing a more effective role in Bangladesh’s development initiatives.

The meeting discussed how the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, could work on a larger scale to fulfil people’s hopes and aspirations, with emphasis on consultation and coordination with all stakeholders.

The two sides also held detailed discussions on institutional reform initiatives following the July uprising.