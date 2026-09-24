5,000 doctors to be recruited under 51st BCS

The government would recruit 5,000 doctors under a special 51st BCS batch, the application for which opens 1 October.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the start of the recruitment process in a notification issued on Thursday.

As per the notification, 4,700 assistant surgeons or medical officers and 300 assistant dental surgeons will be recruited.

The government has decided to recruit new physicians on an urgent basis to address the acute shortage of doctors in the country’s healthcare sector.

As per the decision, the 51st BCS exams will include a 200-number preliminary test involving multiple choice questions and a 100-number skills-centric viva-voce. The written portion of regular BCS exams has been dropped to expedite the recruitment process, BPSC sources said.