Measles, suspected measles deaths rise to 1,065

Two more people have died with suspected measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, taking the combined death toll from confirmed measles and suspected cases to 1,065 this year.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the information in its regular health bulletin on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, two people died with suspected measles symptoms in Dhaka and Khulna divisions between 8:00 AM Monday and 8:00 AM Tuesday.

During the same period, 1,349 patients with measles and suspected measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals across the country.

Of them, 542 were admitted in Dhaka division, 26 in Rajshahi, 168 in Sylhet, 265 in Chattogram, 134 in Barishal, 76 in Mymensingh, 123 in Khulna and 15 in Rangpur.

According to DGHS data, 160,980 patients with suspected measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals across the country since March 15. Of them, 154,510 have been discharged after treatment.

Since March 15, the number of suspected measles cases has reached 182,292, including 20,738 confirmed cases.

This year, 101 people have died from confirmed measles, while 964 have died with suspected measles symptoms, taking the combined death toll to 1,065.