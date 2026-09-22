PM Tarique Rahman joins opening of 81st UNGA

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday joined the opening of the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Earlier, the Prime Minister and his wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, attended a welcome breakfast hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres for world leaders and their spouses attending the 81st UNGA. The breakfast was held at the UN Headquarters at 8:00 AM local time.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly formally opened on September 8, while its high-level General Debate began on Tuesday, September 22, and will continue through September 26 and on September 28.