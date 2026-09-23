Dengue death toll crosses 200 this year

The death count from dengue has reached 201 in the country in 2026, with six more fatalities reported in the past 24 hours until Wednesday morning.

Bangladesh has seen a surge in fatalities from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease in recent weeks, with the figures crossing the 100-mark on 1 September.

Meanwhile, in the 24-hour span, 1,868 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the total caseload to 67,367 this year.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) recorded the highest number of deaths (104) in September. It also recorded two deaths each in January and February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July and 43 in August.

So far, Dhaka South City Corporation has recorded the highest number of deaths (61), followed by Khulna division (34) and Dhaka North City Corporation (24).

DGHS data shows that women account for 52% of fatalities and men 48% so far this year, while men account for 62.6% of infections and women 37.4%.

According to official data, Bangladesh recorded 102,861 dengue cases and 413 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in 2025.

In 2024, the country reported 101,214 dengue infections and 575 deaths.

The previous year (2023) saw the country’s worst outbreak on record, with 1,705 deaths and 321,179 hospitalisations.