Chhatra Dal, Shibir clash in Sunamganj

Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir activists clashed in Sunamganj’s Chhatak on Thursday (September 24) over a freshers’ reception programme, triggering tension in the area.

According to reports, the incident took place at Gobindaganj Abdul Haque Smriti College after supporters of the two student organisations gathered in connection with separate programmes to welcome newly admitted students.

At one stage, an argument between the two groups escalated into a clash. The groups reportedly chased each other and threw brickbats, creating panic among students and local people.

The clash also disrupted movement on nearby roads as tension spread around the area.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Further details regarding injuries and arrests could not be independently verified from the available source.