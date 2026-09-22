Former PP arrested in Sunamganj sabotage case

A former public prosecutor was handed over to police by leaders of the Sunamganj District Bar Association on Tuesday and later arrested in a sabotage case.

The former PP, Rumen, was taken to Sunamganj Sadar Police Station in the evening, said SI Abhijit Bhowmik.

Rumen is a member of the executive committee of the Sunamganj district unit of the Awami League and a former general secretary of the district bar association.

Bar association president Abdul Hamid said Rumen was named as an accused in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Sadar Police Station on September 18.

He said Rumen came to the bar association office on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the case with bar leaders. After noticing plainclothes police personnel around the office, the bar leaders took him to the police station themselves as a member of the association.

“I showed respect for the law,” Abdul Hamid said, adding that he and bar association general secretary Humayun Kabir handed Rumen over to police.

Police said Rumen was named as accused No. 63 in the September 18 sabotage case.

He was also named as an accused in another case filed over his participation in paying tribute at a portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15.