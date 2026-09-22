Shakh sheds weight, eyes acting comeback

Model and actress Anika Kabir Shakh has undergone a remarkable physical transformation, bringing her weight down from nearly 80kg to 55kg in just seven months. Her new look recently surprised many at a fashion show, but the transformation, she says, was driven primarily by health concerns rather than aesthetics.

After becoming a mother, Shakh’s weight had reached nearly 80kg. Although it dropped to around 70kg following childbirth, she struggled to lose any more weight. About eight months ago, however, a medical consultation revealed that she was suffering from fatty liver disease. The diagnosis prompted her to make significant changes to her lifestyle and eating habits.

Following medical advice, Shakh began combining regular exercise with strict dietary control. She had tried to maintain a healthy routine in the past but found it difficult to remain consistent. This time, concerns about her health gave her the motivation to stay disciplined.

“Giving up my favourite foods was not easy, but I realised that I had to make the sacrifice for the sake of my health,” Shakh said.

The actress is now also preparing to return to acting after a long hiatus. Having spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry, Shakh stepped away from the screen for a considerable period to focus on her marriage, family and child.

She is now eager to resume her professional career. Several film directors have already approached her, and she says she is willing to work regularly in films if she finds strong scripts and compelling characters.

As she prepares for her comeback, Shakh is therefore focusing on two important aspects of her life; maintaining her health and choosing meaningful professional projects. Her recent transformation, she emphasises, was not simply about changing her appearance, but about adopting a healthier and more disciplined lifestyle.