NCP leader found hanging at home in Sunamganj

Police recovered a hanging body of joint convener of the National Citizens Party’s (NCP) Dharmapasha upazila unit, from his home in Dharmapasha of Sunamganj on Thursday night.

The incident took place at around 9:00 PM in Dharmapasha village under Sadar Union of the upazila.

Shaheen Kadir was the son of late Sunu Mia of Dharmapasha village.

locals said Shaheen had been married twice, but both marriages ended in divorce. They said he had been going through personal and family difficulties in recent days.

According to police, Shaheen locked the door of his room on Thursday night and was later found hanging inside the room.

After noticing that the door had remained locked for a long time, locals informed police. Police then went to the house and recovered his body.

Dharmapasha Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Imam Hossain said, “the incident was initially believed to be linked to personal and family distress, but further details would emerge through the investigation.”