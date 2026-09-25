Lavrov wishes Khalilur success, urges collective global responses

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has wished Bangladesh foreign minister and UN General Assembly President Dr Khalilur Rahman success in his role.

He also expressed hope that the Assembly’s current session would help countries respond collectively to global challenges and threats.

Lavrov made the remarks during a meeting with Khalilur in New York on 23 September, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the General Assembly’s 81st session, according to a statement issued by the Russian embassy here today.

The two discussed issues on the session’s agenda and underscored the General Assembly’s role as a representative forum for dialogue among states.

They also stressed the need to improve the atmosphere within the Assembly and restore mutually respectful dialogue.

Lavrov expressed hope that the session’s proceedings would be conducted professionally and free from politicisation.