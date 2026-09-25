Bangladesh, Trinidad and Tobago sign MoU on bilateral consultations

Bangladesh and Trinidad and Tobago have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish regular bilateral consultations, with Bangladesh identifying energy cooperation as a priority for early discussions.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs SM Sobers signed the MoU in New York on Thursday, according to a press release.

Kobir said the mechanism would allow the two countries to review their relations regularly, pursue commercial, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, and exchange views on regional and international issues.

He called energy one of the most promising areas for near-term cooperation and sought Sobers’ support for an early technical meeting between relevant organisations from the two countries.

The Trinidad and Tobago participants could include the National Gas Company, Atlantic LNG, Phoenix Park Gas Processors and an ammonia or fertiliser producer, the release said.

Kobir also sought Trinidad and Tobago’s support for sustained international attention to the Rohingya crisis, including during its 2027-2028 term on the UN Security Council. Bangladesh continues to shelter more than 1.2 million Rohingyas from Myanmar, he said, amid declining humanitarian funding.

He called for their safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar.

Describing cricket as a link between the two countries, Kobir proposed exchanges in youth and women’s cricket, coaching, sports science and sports administration.

Both sides expressed hope that the MoU would make their longstanding friendly relationship more structured and substantive.