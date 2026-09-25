PM echoed aspirations of people worldwide at UN: Rizvi

BNP acting secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said Tarique Rahman echoed the aspirations of people around the world by raising the issues of Palestine and the safe return of Rohingyas to Myanmar at the United Nations.

He made the remarks at a rally organised by the Jatiyatabadi Olama Dal at the North gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Friday.

Rizvi said Tarique Rahman represented three generations of his family’s political legacy at the UN, noting that his father addressed the UN in 1980 and his mother in 1992.

He said PM Tarique reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to maintaining respectful relations with all countries on the basis of equal dignity.

He also called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and urged the dignified return of Rohingyas living in Bangladesh to their homeland, Rizvi said, adding that Tarique Rahman also spoke on economic development and other issues.

“People across the world want peace, not war,” Rizvi said.

He said wars drive up the prices of essential commodities, food, fuel and gas, while power shortages disrupt factories and leave people unemployed.

Rizvi claimed that the BNP did not come to power through a “midnight election” but through a free and fair election and votes cast by the people.

He said the BNP-led government was working for the people, their welfare and social protection.

Rizvi said there is no place in this country for the anti-state and anti-democratic forces. He said the nationalistic forces and the BNP would build strong resistance on the streets against those who want to make Bangladesh a colony and turn it into a dependent state.

Jatiyatabadi Olama Dal Convener Alhaj Maulana Kazi Md Selim Reza and Member Secretary Advocate Maulana Kazi Mohammad Abul Hossain addressed the rally, among others.