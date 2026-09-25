UN chief congratulates PM, hails vision for peace, welfare: Mahdi Amin

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on forming the government through a free, fair and acceptable election, Prime Minister’s Adviser and Office spokesperson Mahdi Amin said on Thursday.

Guterres also hailed Bangladesh’s contribution to multilateral diplomacy and world peace, Amin said.

Guterres conveyed the congratulations at the beginning of his “highly productive” meeting with Tarique Rahman on the third day of the prime minister’s visit to New York, Amin said at a press briefing at the UN headquarters.

The prime minister expressed his feelings about representing Bangladesh at the UN as the head of a democratic government after a long period. He also spoke of his emotions at standing on the historic stage where his father, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, and mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, had previously represented Bangladesh.

The meeting also discussed Bangladesh’s graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category. Tarique Rahman requested Guterres to consider extending the graduation timeframe in view of challenges facing the global economy.

Amin said Guterres expressed special thanks and gratitude to Bangladesh for its contribution to multilateral diplomacy, maintaining world peace and promoting goodwill and harmony among nations.

PM outlines vision at UN

Describing Tarique Rahman’s address to the 81st UN General Assembly as “historic” and “epoch-making”, Amin said the speech presented a roadmap for world peace, protection of the rights of the Palestinian people and a stronger UN role in restoring peace, prosperity and unity.

He said the prime minister also outlined plans for building a prosperous, self-reliant and welfare-oriented Bangladesh, with a focus on democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Tarique Rahman presented plans for empowering women, children and young people and introducing Family Cards, Farmer Cards, e-Health Cards and, in the future, Universal Cards. He also outlined plans in health, education, agriculture, employment, technology and environmental protection, Amin said.

Amin said the prime minister’s vision was well received by the audience and that his address reflected the aspirations of people who believe in democracy, human rights and inclusive development.

Seven programmes on third day

Amin said Tarique Rahman took part in seven programmes on the third day of his visit, covering bilateral, multilateral and high-level engagements.

The prime minister held bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Pakistan and Thailand, discussing regional cooperation, relations based on equality, fairness and dignity, and stronger people-to-people ties.

He also attended two high-level conferences on environmental issues and midwifery and health. Bangladesh’s positions and plans in the two sectors were presented at the events, Amin said.

At the environment conference, Tarique Rahman outlined plans to plant 250 million trees over the next five years, excavate more than 20,000 kilometres of canals, and implement the Padma Barrage and Teesta master plans.

He also presented four proposals aimed at keeping global temperature rises within 1.5 degrees Celsius.

At the health conference, the prime minister outlined plans to reduce maternal and child mortality by expanding healthcare services to grassroots communities.

Amin said the government plans to recruit 100,000 healthcare workers within the next few years, including 80,000 women. It also plans to create 25,000 jobs specifically for midwifery services.

Amin said the health policies and initiatives presented by the prime minister received praise from world leaders and healthcare workers attending the conference.