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UK and Ukraine sign AI defence partnership

Photo : Collected

Britain and Ukraine have signed a partnership to jointly develop artificial intelligence technology for defence and national security.

The agreement gives British researchers access to Ukraine’s Avengers AI Labs, which uses a dataset of about 5m battlefield images to train military AI systems. Britain is the first international partner to receive access to the platform.

The two countries will also work on technologies including AI-enabled sensors and low-power AI chips for drones and autonomous systems.

 