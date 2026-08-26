BSTI orders immediate withdrawal of 10 food items from markets

The Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institution (BSTI) has ordered authorities concerned to immediately withdraw 10 food products from markets including spices from Bombay Sweets and Baghabari Ghee.

In recent laboratory tests these products failed to meet minimum safety standards, the BSTI said in a press release on Wednesday.

The concerned companies have also been served show cause notices, asking them to explain why the BSTI licenses for the selected products will not be withdrawn owing to their substandard materials, the press release said.

BSTI has urged consumers to avoid buying the products, according to the release.