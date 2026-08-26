Child deaths from measles, symptoms hit 950

The number of child fatalities in the ongoing measles outbreak has hit 950, with seven more children dying from measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours till 8am Wednesday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1,098 new suspected measles cases were reported during 8am Tuesday-8am Wednesday, bringing the total number of suspected cases nationwide to 152,736.

Meanwhile, 73 new confirmed measles cases were recorded, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 18,651.

The total number of suspected measles deaths has reached 851, while confirmed deaths from measles remained unchanged at 99.