Law minister urges roadmap to prevent revival of fascism

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman has urged all to unite and work together to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rehabilitation of fascism.

“Let us work together to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rehabilitation of fascism and ensure that we do not become fascists. Let us move forward together and focus on building our nation,” he said.

The law minister made the remarks as the chief guest at a ceremony to distribute awards among visually impaired and third-gender people on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi at a city’s hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

The function was organised by the Institute of Hazrat Mohammad (SAW), chaired by the institute’s President Lt Gen (Retd) M Nooruddin Khan.

Justice Foyej Ahmed of the High Court Division, Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran First Counsellor Esrafil Amiri Gorzaddini, Dhaka Bank Plc Managing Director Osman Ershad Faiz and Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh Managing Director Enamul Haque addressed the function as special guests.

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman applauded the organisers for their “outstanding contribution” to helping vulnerable sections of society become self-reliant and strong enough to face the challenges of everyday life.

“Hats off to you, you are helping them stand on their own feet and live with dignity. I hope the concerned ministries, especially the Ministry of Social Welfare, will stand by you. I will personally talk to the Social Welfare Minister in this regard,” he added.

Institute President Lt Gen (Retd) M Nooruddin Khan called for enhancing understanding of the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) on peace, tolerance and equality.

At the end of the function, awards were distributed among visually impaired and third-gender people from across the country who participated in various categories and different age groups, including Holy Quran recitation, Hamd and Naat-e-Rasul (SAW), computer training and essay writing.