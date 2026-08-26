Passenger dies mid-flight, Biman aircraft stranded at Muscat airport

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight remains grounded at Muscat International Airport after a passenger died on board, with the aircraft awaiting permission from the Royal Oman Police to remove the body.

The incident has left the onward journey of flight BG-136 uncertain until the necessary formalities are completed, causing inconvenience to other passengers.

According to Biman sources on Wednesday, the flight diverted to Muscat after a passenger suffered a medical emergency and his condition deteriorated during the journey. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Muscat, but the passenger later died.

After the aircraft landed, arrangements were made to remove the body. However, under Omani laws and regulations, permission from the Royal Oman Police is required before a deceased passenger can be taken off an aircraft.

As the required clearance has not yet been obtained, the body remains inside the aircraft.

Biman officials said they have contacted the Royal Oman Police seeking permission to remove the body. Once clearance is granted, the necessary formalities will be completed and the body will be taken off the aircraft.

A decision on the flight’s onward journey will be made after the process is completed.

The BG-136 flight was scheduled to depart from Jeddah and travel via Chattogram to Dhaka at 11am on Wednesday.