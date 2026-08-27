Taxation, Responsibility and the Kind of Society We Want.

By Mrs. Ayesha Chowdhury:

The continuing debate about taxation, wealth, pensions and welfare raises an important question: what does a fair society actually look like?

I have paid taxes throughout my working life, and I accept the principle that those who are fortunate enough to have greater financial means should make a greater contribution to society. A civilised country must have a social safety net. People who are elderly, disabled, vulnerable or facing circumstances beyond their control deserve dignity and support.

I also believe, however, that there is another side to this debate which is sometimes uncomfortable to discuss: personal responsibility matters.

From a young age, I worked extremely hard. After college, while studying at university, I worked weekends and tried to make productive use of almost every available hour. Even during lunch, I would often be doing something else. I made sacrifices because I believed that education, work, discipline and planning would help build a better future.

At the same time, I saw people around me make very different choices. Some worked equally hard, but others chose to spend much of their time socialising and enjoying life in the present, while doing little to prepare for the future. Of course, circumstances differ enormously, and we should never assume that every person who struggles financially has simply made poor choices. But neither should we pretend that choices, priorities and personal responsibility have no bearing on outcomes.

This is where I believe our political debate needs greater balance.

A strong welfare state should not be about punishing those who succeed, nor should it become a system in which responsible people feel that their sacrifices are irrelevant. Equally, taxation should not be presented simply as a battle between “the rich” and “everyone else”.

The real question should be: how can we create a tax and welfare system that is progressive, compassionate, sustainable and fair to those who contribute to it?

We should support people who genuinely need help. But alongside that support, we should encourage work, education, saving, enterprise and responsible long-term planning. Where people are capable of contributing, society should create opportunities and incentives for them to do so.

I am not arguing against taxation. Far from it. I believe taxation is one of the ways in which we demonstrate our responsibility towards one another. But taxpayers should also be entitled to ask whether their money is being spent effectively, whether public services are delivering value, and whether the system creates the right incentives for both work and responsibility.

Compassion and accountability are not opposites.

We can have a society that looks after its most vulnerable while still respecting those who have worked hard and made sacrifices. We can ask those with greater means to contribute more while ensuring that the system does not undermine the incentive to work, save and build a better future.

Ultimately, fairness should work in both directions.

A good society should offer a helping hand to those who genuinely need it, but it should also recognise effort, encourage responsibility and ensure that those who contribute to society feel that their contribution matters. That, in my view, is the balance we should be seeking in the debate about taxation and welfare.

About the Author

Ayesha Chowdhury is a former councillor, entrepreneur and businesswoman who continues to run her own business and remains actively involved in public and political life. Her experience in both business and public service has shaped her strong interest in taxation, social responsibility, economic opportunity and creating a fairer society.

Mrs. Ayesha Chowdhury

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