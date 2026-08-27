Nirjo Habib’s Musical Journey: A Voice Evolving Beyond Borders

By Al Mahmud Manjur:

Nirjo Habib is a Bangladeshi singer whose musical career demonstrates continuous artistic development over more than a decade. His vocal quality, musical sense and ability to interpret emotionally demanding songs have matured considerably, while his recent work shows an increasing ambition to reach international audiences. Although he has performed and recorded songs across a variety of musical styles, in this review I will focus specifically on a selection of works that, in my view, best illustrate his vocal development, emotional expression and artistic progression.

One notable example is “Khub Eka,” featuring lyrics and tune by Sirajum Munir. The song effectively combines introspective lyrics with a melodic structure that allows Nirjo’s voice to express loneliness and emotional vulnerability. His controlled and expressive delivery demonstrates his ability to communicate emotion without excessive vocal ornamentation. The song has also achieved significant audience reach online and remains an important work in his repertoire.

Earlier works such as “Chuye Dilam” and “Lolona” also demonstrate Nirjo’s vocal versatility, emotional expression and ability to adapt to different musical styles.

Nirjo’s recent release “Obujh Prem,” released under G Series, demonstrates another stage of his artistic development. The project shows greater creative involvement from Nirjo, including his role in the music video’s direction. Compared with his earlier work, it reflects a broader artistic approach combining vocal performance, songwriting, visual storytelling and contemporary production.

His continuing live concert activity in the United Kingdom is also noteworthy. After establishing his performing career in Bangladesh, Nirjo has performed for audiences in the UK, including recent concert activity in London. This demonstrates his ability to bring his music to an international environment and engage with audiences outside his home country.

The contrast between “Khub Eka” and “Obujh Prem” illustrates Nirjo’s artistic progression from interpreting a composition shaped by an established lyricist and composer to taking greater creative responsibility for his own projects. His Bengali repertoire, growing English and Hindi music interests, UK performances and audiovisual projects demonstrate an increasingly international direction.

In my assessment, Nirjo Habib’s strongest quality is his continuous artistic development. His increasingly mature voice, musical understanding, live performance experience and expanding creative involvement position him as an artist with genuine potential to develop a wider international audience.

Al Mahmud Manjur

Arts & Entertainment Journalist | Music & Cultural Critic

Joint News Editor

(In-Charge, Entertainment)

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