President urges Bangabhaban staff to remain neutral, professional

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday called upon officials and employees of Bangabhaban to discharge their duties with sincerity, integrity and professionalism.

Addressing a special durbar at Bangabhaban, the President said he has resigned from all political positions before assuming the office of the President and has now become a completely non-partisan person.

“You know that I resigned from the positions and memberships I held before assuming the office of the President. I am now a completely non-partisan person,” he said.

He said his sole objective after becoming President is to serve the country and its people.

“I have only one objective and one goal ” my country and its people,” he said, urging all officials to work together for the welfare of the country.

The President recalled the Liberation War in 1971 and paid deep respect to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Bangladesh’s independence.

He also recalled the contributions of the country’s founding leaders and successive presidents who served from Bangabhaban.

Describing Bangabhaban as one of the most important places in the country, he said the institution carries a great responsibility for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and independence.

“Our responsibility will be to work together so that we can further strengthen the country’s independence, sovereignty and democratic institutions,” he said.

The President urged officials and employees to uphold love, respect and loyalty towards the country and its people, and to perform their respective responsibilities with sincerity, dedication and integrity.

He also stressed the need to earn and maintain public confidence through professional conduct.

“Bangabhaban’s day-to-day activities and all matters related to important state decisions must be kept strictly confidential so that national security is not compromised in any way,” he said.

The President also called for responsible and transparent use of public money and government resources.

“All government expenditure must be made carefully and responsibly. We must remain conscious so that public money is not wasted,” he said.

He urged officials to use government resources and facilities properly, responsibly, transparently and accountably.

The President also called upon government employees to maintain personal discipline, uphold moral values and strive to build good character.

He said that while fulfilling important state responsibilities, officials should also devote sufficient time to their families and loved ones to maintain a healthy balance between professional and family life.

The President thanked the officials and employees for their cooperation in organising his oath-taking ceremony and other programmes in a smooth and dignified manner.

He also expressed gratitude to those involved in organising the durbar.

“We are one family here. We will have opportunities to work together, discuss issues and try to resolve the problems that may arise,” he said.