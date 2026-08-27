Opposition erupts in Jatiya Sangsad over Home Minister’s remarks

A chaotic scene erupted in the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday when opposition lawmakers voiced strong protests against Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed’s response to a query raised by Cumilla-4 Member of Parliament Hasnat Abdullah.

The uproar occurred during the scheduled question-and-answer segment of the parliamentary session.

Addressing the assembly, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that he could not grasp the nature of Hasnat Abdullah’s query. “Mr. Speaker, I could not understand whether this was a proper parliamentary question or a political speech delivered at Paltan,” the Home Minister said, immediately drawing sharp objections from opposition benches.

As opposition members began shouting in protest, Speaker Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed stepped in to restore order. “This is not the Awami League era,” the Speaker remarked to the chamber. “You have the full liberty to criticize the government as you see fit.”

The Speaker assured opposition lawmakers that they would be given space to respond. “The Home Minister will finish his remarks first, and then I will floor the Leader of the Opposition. Let him deliver his answers; if you are dissatisfied, I will hand the microphone to the opposition leader,” the Speaker added.

When opposition members continued their loud protests, the Speaker cautioned the house on parliamentary decorum. “Democracy will fail if there is no mutual tolerance,” Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed warned. “The anger you are displaying while the Speaker is speaking goes against parliamentary norms. I am trying to conduct proceedings impartially to the best of my judgment and intellect.”

Given the floor once again, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed defended his right to speak, stating, “I am fully capable of responding to their objections regarding my choice of words. If you can stand and protest all day, I can stand here too. If I am not allowed to speak, what value remains of freedom of speech?”

The Home Minister further emphasized that questions regarding law enforcement actions require precise detail. “Specific details are needed regarding which opposition MP’s case resulted in no arrests. Simply raising vague, generalized questions is not enough – questions must be specific,” he insisted.

Following the exchange, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed granted the floor to Leader of the Opposition Dr. Shafiqur Rahman.

Criticizing the Home Minister’s conduct, the opposition leader argued that he should have been allowed to speak earlier. “Had I been given the opportunity first, I could have heard his response properly. Are you giving the speech, or am I? Interrupting me with such comments during my turn is completely unparliamentary,” Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said.

“With all due respect, he has not used these kinds of words for the first time,” the opposition leader continued. “I do not know what he considers himself to be, but we did not come here to become his students. If he wants to teach, he should go to a university. He did not refrain from making provocative remarks today either. His words must be expunged from the official parliamentary records. He has been addressing this house with disdain since the very first day.”