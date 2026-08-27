Nepal floods cause widespread damage, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on alert

A sudden flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district has killed at least 22 people, while several others, including 108 Indians, are reportedly missing.

The flood has also caused extensive damage in the affected areas, prompting precautionary measures in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which border Nepal.

Several major rivers flow from Nepal into Bihar, including the Gandak River, also known as the Narayani, and the Kosi River. These rivers originate in the Himalayas and Tibet before entering the Indian plains.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said that a high-level committee has been formed to continuously monitor the situation. Speaking to reporters, he said, “A high-level team has been formed. The Chief Secretary and DGP are monitoring the situation, and I am also holding a meeting immediately. If necessary, I will go there myself.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the Bihar Chief Minister about the state’s preparedness.