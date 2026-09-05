Over 60 killed in Yemen fighting as government and Houthi forces clash

Deadly fighting has broken out between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government forces and the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

More than 60 people have been killed in southwestern Yemen as forces from the two sides clashed on Saturday.

According to three Yemeni military sources, 26 soldiers were killed, AFP reports. According to the Houthi movement, more than 30 of its fighters were killed.

In the government-controlled city of Taiz, six civilians were reportedly killed in a rocket attack, according to medical sources there.

The Houthi movement took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014 and has since expanded and consolidated its power. In parallel with the Iran-Iraq war and recurring attacks on Saudi Arabia, deadly fighting has flared up again between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and the Houthi movement.