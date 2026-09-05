Nationwide measles vaccination campaign to begin this month: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md. Sakhawat Hossain has said a nationwide special measles vaccination campaign is set to begin toward the end of this month.

The government has already ensured an adequate supply of vaccines. The first phase of measles vaccination has already been completed in all districts of the country except the hill districts of Rangamati and Bandarban.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists on Friday (September 4) after visiting Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Local Member of Parliament and Minister for Commerce, Industry, Textiles and Jute Khandaker Abdul Muktadir was also present. Before speaking to the media, the health minister held a meeting with hospital officials, senior doctors and nurses in the morning, where he provided guidance on improving the quality of services and reducing patients’ suffering.

During the visit, the health minister highlighted the overall progress in healthcare and the government’s commitment to implementing its election manifesto. He said, “Since the government took office, there have been visible changes in the country’s healthcare sector. Recently, I have visited more than 25 hospitals across the country.

Based on my experience during these visits, I can say that over the past six months, the quality of medical services has improved several times over in every hospital in the country, and I have found that 100 percent attendance of doctors has been ensured.”

He added, “Speaking with patients, I learned that there have been significant improvements in doctors’ behaviour, the quality of services, the quality of food, the cleanliness of beds and the overall hospital environment.”