Unidentified body recovered near Hamham Waterfall

An unidentified man’s body was recovered from Sitab Jaldhara near Hamham Waterfall in the Rajkandi Reserve Forest in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila on Friday (September 4) morning.

Several fishermen spotted the body floating in the Sitab water near Mokam Tila on Thursday afternoon and informed the local administration.

Later, a joint rescue team comprising police, Fire Service and Forest Department personnel launched an operation at night under the supervision of Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sandip Talukder.

The rescue team had to walk a long distance through difficult hilly terrain and dense forest to reach the site. With assistance from local residents, the team recovered the body after several hours of effort and brought it to the locality early Friday.

Rescuers initially suspected that the body had been there for several days. The deceased was estimated to be between 55 and 60 years old. His identity could not be established. Locals suspected that the body might have been carried downstream by flash floods and strong currents.

Kamalganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Komor Uddin said the body had been brought to the police station. Efforts were underway to identify the deceased. The body was sent for autopsy following legal procedures, he said. The actual cause of death would be known after the autopsy.

UNO Sandip Talukder, OC Komor Uddin and officials and members of different agencies were present during the rescue operation.

Manager of Champarai Tea Garden Rahel Rana, Union Parishad member Sajay Kishore Jadab and local residents also assisted the rescue team.