Govt pledges to form parliamentary caucus on disability rights

Members of parliament from across political parties on Saturday expressed strong commitment to becoming members of a proposed parliamentary caucus on disability rights, marking a significant step toward strengthening parliamentary leadership on disability inclusion and the rights of persons with disabilities in Bangladesh.

The commitment came during a high-level Consultation on the Formation of a Parliamentary Caucus on Disability Rights, jointly organised by Sightsavers, Democracy International (DI), and the Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organization (BERDO) in the capital on Saturday, said a press release.

As part of the consultation, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr MA Muhit agreed to serve as convener of the proposed caucus, while Selima Rahman, member of parliament and member of the BNP Standing Committee, and Nurunnisa Siddiqua, member of parliament and secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Women’s Wing, agreed to serve as co-conveners.

Muhit attended the consultation as chief guest. MPs who attended the consultation as distinguished guests included Selima Rahman; Mohammed Akteruzzaman, MP; Newaz Halima Arli; Mahbuba Hakim; Nazmun Nahar; Nurunnisa Siddiqua; Nusrat Tabassum Joty; Nilufar Chowdhury Moni; Sunsila Jabrin; and Tasmia Prodhan alongside representatives of OPDs, persons with disabilities, development partners, UN agencies, NGOs, INGOs, academia and media.

Participating MPs voiced strong support for the initiative and pledged to work collectively to advance the rights, dignity, and inclusion of persons with disabilities. Parliamentarians agreed that disability rights should remain a national priority and recognised the need for a dedicated mechanism within parliament to drive legislative action, policy oversight, and accountability.

Persons with disabilities, OPD representatives, development partners, and civil society leaders welcomed the commitments made by MPs and described the proposed caucus as a historic opportunity to strengthen parliamentary advocacy and accelerate progress toward a more inclusive Bangladesh.

A keynote presented by Dr Nafeesur Rahman highlighted how a dedicated parliamentary platform could strengthen legislative oversight, influence policymaking, and accelerate the implementation of disability rights commitments.

The consultation extensively discussed the proposed caucus’s roles, responsibilities, and functions. Participants outlined how the caucus could champion disability-inclusive laws and policies, promote adequate budget allocations, strengthen oversight of implementation of disability-related commitments, and facilitate regular engagement between lawmakers, persons with disabilities, Organisations of People with Disabilities (OPDs), civil society, and development partners.

Speakers noted that while Bangladesh has made significant progress in advancing disability legislation, a parliamentary caucus would provide an institutional platform to sustain political commitment, coordinate action across sectors, and ensure that disability inclusion remains firmly embedded in national development efforts.

Sightsavers Country Director Amrita Rejina Rozario, Democracy International Chief of Party Aminul Ehsan, and BERDO’s Executive Director Md Saidul Huq spoke in the dialogue and reiterated their commitment to supporting the next steps towards establishing the caucus and fostering collaboration among all stakeholders to advance disability rights and inclusion in Bangladesh.