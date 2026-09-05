17th Death Anniversary of M. Saifur Rahman Observed.

By Masum Ahmed, Jagannathpur, Sunamgonj : Today marks the 17th death anniversary of M. Saifur Rahman, the renowned Bangladeshi economist, politician and former Finance and Planning Minister, whose contributions to Bangladesh’s economic development and public life remain deeply remembered.

M. Saifur Rahman was one of the most prominent leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and served as Bangladesh’s longest-serving Finance Minister. During his extensive ministerial career, spanning several governments between December 1976 and October 2006, he presented the country’s national budget a record 12 times.

Born on October 6, 1932, in Baharamardan of Moulvibazar District, then British India, Saifur Rahman pursued a career as a chartered accountant before entering politics. He joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in 1981 at the invitation of the late President Ziaur Rahman.

His public career included serving as Minister of Trade and Commerce during the early years of his ministerial service, followed by a long tenure as Minister of Finance and Planning. His work focused on economic management, national development, financial reform and strengthening Bangladesh’s economy.

Saifur Rahman also represented Bangladesh prominently on the international stage. In 1994, he was elected Governor of the Golden Jubilee Conference of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, held in Madrid, Spain. He was also awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2005 in recognition of his contributions to the Language Movement and public life. He received the Order National, Senegal’s highest national honour.

Education and Professional Career

Saifur Rahman passed his matriculation examination from The Aided High School in 1949 and completed his higher secondary education at MC College in 1951. In 1953, he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Dhaka.

The following year, he travelled to London to pursue professional training in accountancy and obtained his Chartered Accountant qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He subsequently established himself as an expert in economics, finance and development economics.

Role in the Language Movement

Saifur Rahman was also associated with the historic Language Movement of 1952. He was arrested on February 25, 1952, for participating in the Secretariat siege programme connected with the Language Movement. According to accounts of the period, he refused to accept the condition of release on bail and remained imprisoned.

For his contribution to the Language Movement, he was honoured with the Ekushey Padak in 2005.

Political and Regional Contributions

M. Saifur Rahman remained closely associated with BNP politics and played a significant role in the political and economic affairs of Sylhet as well as Bangladesh as a whole. His long parliamentary and ministerial career made him one of the most influential figures in the country’s economic policymaking.

His family also remained involved in public life. He was married to Duri Samad Rahman, with whom he had three sons and a daughter. Duri Rahman died of cancer in 2003. His son M. Naser Rahman later entered politics and was elected to parliament from the Moulvibazar-3 constituency in the 2001 general election, a constituency previously represented by his father.

Death

M. Saifur Rahman died in a tragic road accident on September 5, 2009, near Brahmanbaria while travelling from Sylhet to Dhaka. His sudden death brought an end to the life of a politician and economist who had played a major role in Bangladesh’s economic and political history.

On the 17th anniversary of his death, his contributions to Bangladesh’s economy, politics and public service are being remembered with deep respect and sorrow. His record of presenting 12 national budgets, his long service as Finance Minister, and his involvement in the country’s economic development have secured him a significant place in Bangladesh’s history.

Seventeen years after his passing, M. Saifur Rahman’s legacy continues to be remembered by his political colleagues, supporters and people across Bangladesh, particularly in Sylhet and Moulvibazar.