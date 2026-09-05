U.S. embassy warns Bangladeshis about visa rules

The U.S. Embassy in Dhaka has issued a special warning for Bangladeshi citizens traveling to the United States on visitor visas. The authorities have clearly outlined activities that are strictly prohibited under B1/B2 visas.

The embassy confirmed the matter in a post published on its verified Facebook profile on Saturday (September 5) morning.

According to the post, traveling to the United States to give birth for the purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship for the child, commonly known as “birth tourism,” is not permitted under a B1/B2 visitor visa.

In addition, visa holders are not allowed to engage in work for which they receive payment from a U.S. employer or business. Studying for the purpose of earning a degree or institutional academic credit, as well as working in exchange for compensation, is also not permitted under this visa category.

Earlier, on August 22, the U.S. Embassy had warned Bangladeshi students about violations of student visa rules.

The previous warning stated that a student visa could be revoked if a student works outside the scope of their studies, drops out of school, regularly misses classes, or withdraws from an educational program without informing their institution.