Police officers plotting against govt identified: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir has said that the police officers allegedly involved in conspiracies against the government have been identified.

He made the remarks on Saturday morning while attending a tree-planting and cleanliness drive at Rajarbagh Police Lines School and College in the capital.

”Less than one per cent of Bangladesh Police officers are involved in wrongdoing.”

The IGP alleged that some of them are working against the government, have already been identified.

He also accused some journalists and content creators of spreading what he described as misleading reports to put pressure on the government.

Speaking about reports of missing children, Ali Hossain said such incidents had occurred in the past but were now receiving great media attention.

Earlier, while attending a tree-planting programme at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, the IGP said drug dealers and muggers often return to the streets because legal loopholes make it difficult to keep them in jail for long, even after repeated arrests.

He also said juvenile crime has reached an alarming level, particularly in Dhaka.