School uniform grants, council tax relief and other support schemes expanded as Mayor Lutfur Rahman announces new measures at media briefing:

By M Abdul Karim Goni:

London — Tower Hamlets Council is expanding its cost-of-living support programme, with the household income threshold for a range of financial assistance schemes increasing from £50,350 to £60,000.

Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets Lutfur Rahman announced the expanded support measures during a media briefing at Tower Hamlets Town Hall on Friday, April 4.

The changes are expected to bring thousands of additional families into schemes designed to help residents manage the rising cost of living, including school uniform grants and council tax support.



Under the expanded School Clothing Grant Scheme, eligible families can receive £50 per primary school child and £150 per secondary school child. From September 2026, the scheme will support newly admitted Year 1 and Year 7 pupils, as well as additional eligible year groups. Applications will remain open until 31 October.

Mayor Lutfur Rahman said:

“We know that many families are still feeling the pressure of rising living costs and the cost of school uniforms can put an additional burden on family budgets. The council is determined to protect residents, and this expanded support programme reflects that commitment.”

He added:

“By increasing the income limit for the School Clothing Grant scheme to £60,000, we are helping thousands more families to prepare their children for the new academic year in the best possible way. This support programme is part of our wider commitment to increase investment in the borough’s young people and remove barriers to opportunity.”



The Mayor said more than 3,000 students received financial assistance through the relevant support programmes during the 2025/26 financial year. With the income threshold now increased to £60,000, the council expects the number of beneficiaries to rise to approximately 6,892 in 2026/27.

The council has allocated around £3 million to this area of support to date.

Free school meals supporting around 38,000 children

Tower Hamlets has also highlighted the continuing impact of its Universal Free School Meals programme.

The borough was the first local authority in England to introduce universal free school meals for all primary and secondary school pupils. The secondary school programme was introduced in September 2023, and more than 2 million secondary school meals have been served since its launch.



Around 38,000 children benefit from the wider free school meals programme each year, with families saving an average of approximately £550 per child annually. For a family with three school-aged children, this could represent an average saving of around £1,650 a year.

Mayor Rahman said:

«“Unique initiatives such as Universal Free School Meals and the School Clothing Grant will serve as a model for other authorities across the country. Tower Hamlets Council is building a protection system that reflects our values and that really helps local communities.”»

Increased support for students entering higher education

The council also announced further measures to support Tower Hamlets residents progressing into higher education.

Since the relaunch of the Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) in 2022, 3,998 students have received £600 payments, while a further 2,400 university bursaries worth £1,500 have been awarded.

Together, 6,398 students have received more than £5.7 million in education grants.

The council is now introducing a free travel pass for first-year university students, helping eligible students travel to and from university. Eligible students will also be able to receive a free laptop, subject to financial criteria.

The Mayor also confirmed that a maternity grant programme for new mothers will be launched shortly.=

Council tax support extended

The council has also expanded its financial support for residents facing council tax pressures.

Through its Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS), eligible residents can receive substantial support, including reductions of up to 100% of their council tax liability.

During the 2025/26 financial year, 20,512 working-age residents and 7,537 pensioners benefited from the scheme, saving households a combined £34.6 million.

The council expects the total value of support to increase to approximately £36.5 million in the next financial year.

The Council Tax Cost of Living Relief Fund, introduced in 2025 to help residents affected by the 2.99% council tax increase, will now be available to households with incomes of up to £60,000 where residents are not already receiving council tax support.

A newly introduced Hardship Fund will also support eligible council tenants who pay their own rent and do not receive Housing Benefit, Universal Credit or Pension Credit. The household income threshold for this support is £60,000.

Mayor Rahman said:

«“As one of the few local authorities in the country, we are providing such a tax relief facility under the Council Tax Reduction Scheme, where residents can get not just a small discount but their entire council tax, up to 100%, if they qualify.”»

Continued investment in young people and communities

The council said its wider programme of support also includes investment in youth services and food security.

The Young Tower Hamlets youth service has received £13.7 million in investment since being brought back under the council’s direct control in 2023.

Meanwhile, the borough’s Food Hub Fund, which supports food banks and food stores across Tower Hamlets, has been increased to a maximum of £885,000.

Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and the Cost of Living, Councillor Maiyum Talukder, said:

«“Raising the threshold to £60,000 means that families who were previously excluded from the support they need because they were outside this income threshold will now be covered.”»

He added:

«“We have a range of grant schemes for community organisations, which provide around £6 million in support each year. We want all eligible organisations to apply for these grants and make the most of the opportunity.”»

Corporate Director of Children’s Services Steve Ready said:

«“We are proud of Tower Hamlets’ investment in children and young people. We are standing by young people through our investment in free school uniforms, free school meals, EMA, bursaries and youth services. We believe that our children are the future of Tower Hamlets and investing in them is one of our key responsibilities.”»

Cabinet Member for Finance, Assets and Governance Councillor Abu Talha Chowdhury said:

«“Tower Hamlets, like other councils in the country, is facing financial and service pressures. However, we have quickly started to deliver on our commitments by securing the necessary funding.”»

Amy Jackson, Director of Tackling Inequality and Engagement, said:

«“Tackling poverty is one of our top priorities. All departments across the council are working together through the Mayor’s Anti-Poverty Taskforce. Our aim is to ensure that those who need it most receive the support they need, based on evidence.”»

Applications open until 31 October

Applications for the School Clothing Grant will remain open until 31 October 2026.

Residents can find further information about eligibility, available support and application procedures on the Tower Hamlets Council website. www.towerhamlets.gov.uk