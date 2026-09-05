‘Prem Leela’ blends music with Bangladesh’s traditional culture

Popular singer Salma, winner of the widely acclaimed reality music competition Closeup One, has teamed up with fashion designer and Bishwo Rang founder Biplob Saha for a new song titled ‘Prem Leela’.

Presented by Bishwo Rang, the song has been released with an aesthetically designed music video that blends romance, music and elements of Bangladesh’s traditional culture. The duet brings together Salma’s distinctive vocal style and Biplob Saha’s artistic presentation, creating a different musical experience for audiences.

The lyrics of ‘Prem Leela’ were written by lyricist Nirmal Das, while Rajan Saha composed and arranged the music.

Biplob Saha has directed the music video, which features traditional Bangladeshi attire, carefully designed sets and cultural elements. The visual presentation focuses on the beauty of Bengali heritage, with special attention given to costumes, styling and set design to complement the mood of the song.

Anik Chanda handled cinematography, Zakaria Masud Rony worked on makeup, Rakib Ahmed edited the video, and S. M. Tushar completed the colour grading.

The music video has already been released online and is now available for viewers and music lovers. ‘Prem Leela’ offers a fusion of music, fashion and cultural aesthetics through the creative collaboration between Salma and Biplob Saha.