Who will captain Argentina after Messi’s retirement?

Lionel Messi can never truly be replaced, but someone will have to wear the captain’s armband for Argentina. That responsibility is now expected to go to Cristian “Cuti” Romero, who is considered the leading candidate to become Argentina’s permanent captain following Messi’s retirement from international football.

The 28-year-old centre-back has emerged as the strongest contender to lead Argentina after Messi’s departure. Romero has already worn the captain’s armband in at least two matches when Messi was unavailable, giving him experience of leading the national team.

Messi announced his decision to step away from the national team on August 31, following Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. That immediately raised a major question: who will take charge of an Argentina side that has enjoyed remarkable success in international football over the past five years?

Why Romero?

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is reportedly considering Romero as Messi’s natural successor, according to several reports. Under Scaloni, Argentina ended a nearly three-decade wait for a major international trophy and went on to achieve a remarkable run of success. His ability to manage the team’s star players and build a united squad has been a key part of that success.

Romero’s age is also seen as an advantage. At 28, he could potentially captain Argentina through the 2030 World Cup and remain in the leadership role for several more years. That could provide the team with continuity and stability in the post-Messi era.

Argentina enjoyed one of the most successful periods in its history during the final five years of Messi’s captaincy.

During that period, Argentina won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 Copa America. They also reached the 2026 World Cup final, although they lost the title decider to Spain.

In other words, Messi’s final chapter as Argentina captain brought three major international trophies and another World Cup final appearance.

Romero was one of the key members of that successful generation. He has also established himself in European football. His move from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid reflects his status as one of Europe’s leading centre-backs.

Messi represented a largely quiet form of leadership. His performances, personality and presence on the pitch were enough to inspire his teammates.

Romero’s leadership style is likely to be very different. He is vocal on the field, uses his voice to organise teammates and is not afraid to make his presence felt physically when necessary.

Therefore, Argentina’s decision to appoint a successor to Messi will not simply be about handing the captain’s armband to another player. It will mark the beginning of a new era of leadership for the national team.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has not yet officially announced Romero as the new captain. However, several reports have identified him as the most likely candidate to succeed Messi.