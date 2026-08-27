5 more die with measles symptoms; total toll 856

Five more people died with measles symptoms across the country in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning, while 1,031 new suspected and confirmed cases were reported during the same period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) released the update through a press bulletin sent from its control room on Thursday (August 27).

According to the bulletin, 956 people were identified with measles symptoms in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of symptomatic measles patients to 153,692 between March 15 and August 27.

During the same 24-hour period, 75 new confirmed measles cases were registered, bringing the total number of confirmed patients to 18,726 since March 15.

A total of 134,437 patients with measles symptoms were admitted to various hospitals nationwide between March 15 and August 27. Of them, 129,489 patients recovered and were discharged from medical facilities during this period.

The DGHS reported that five deaths with measles symptoms occurred in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from symptomatic cases to 856 – mostly children – since March 15.