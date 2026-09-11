Health minister warns of action over Mugda hospital irregularities

Health Minister Sardar Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain has warned of action against the authorities of Mugda Medical College Hospital within 24 hours if allegations of irregularities are found to be true.

The minister made the warning during a surprise inspection of the hospital in Dhaka on Friday morning following a report on irregularities aired by Independent Television.

During the inspection, he found evidence of several irregularities.

“Representatives of private hospitals come to government hospitals and collect patients’ blood samples, which are tested outside. This is against the rules,” the minister said.

He said patients were being forced to pay for tests from their own pockets despite the government providing funds for their treatment and the hospital having facilities to conduct the necessary tests.

“Action will be taken against these irregularities,” he added.

Speaking about measles, Sakhawat said the country had sufficient vaccine supplies and that a vaccination programme would begin on September 26.

He also instructed the hospital to ensure the mandatory use of mosquito nets in its dengue ward.