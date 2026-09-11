PM Tarique Rahman visits injured army officer at CMH

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited injured army officer Captain Mirza Mohiuddin at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka, on Friday and inquired about his condition.

The prime minister visited the hospital in Dhaka Cantonment at noon after the captain was seriously injured in an accident during a field firing exercise in Hathazari, Chattogram.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Tarique Rahman wished the officer a speedy and full recovery and instructed the authorities concerned to ensure his proper treatment.

The prime minister also spoke to the injured officer and his family members, offering them support and encouragement.

The accident occurred on Wednesday when a tank fired during a Bangladesh Army field firing exercise in Hathazari. Two army personnel were killed and Captain Mirza Mohiuddin was seriously injured.

The injured officer was later transferred to CMH in Dhaka for advanced treatment.

The prime minister expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the two army personnel and conveyed his condolences to their families.