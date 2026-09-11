2027 Hajj registration deadline set for Sept 24

Registration for the 2027 Hajj is currently underway, with pilgrims required to complete the process by September 24 in line with the Saudi government’s schedule.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a notice on September 9 confirming that the deadline will not be extended under any circumstances.

According to the ministry, Bangladesh has been allocated a total quota of 78,500 pilgrims for 2027. Of these, 1,065 slots are allocated under government management, while 2,676 pilgrims are registered under private management.

The registration process, which opened on July 27, must be completed by September 24 to enable the government to submit the final list of Bangladeshi pilgrims to the Saudi authorities.

Following registration, remaining procedures – including remittance of funds to Saudi Arabia, health examinations, visa processing, vaccinations, and training – will be carried out based on the finalized numbers.

The ministry urges all prospective pilgrims, agencies, and affiliated banks to complete all registration requirements within the announced timeframe.