Govt reviewing 101 deals signed with India: Chief Whip

The government is currently reviewing 101 bilateral agreements signed with India during former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime, Chief Whip of Parliament Nurul Islam Moni said on Friday (September 11).

Addressing a press briefing at the Parliament Media Center, the Chief Whip emphasized that the current administration is actively pulling back from various unethical arrangements to prioritize national interest.

Moni expressed frustration over India’s failure to invite Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to the BRICS summit, calling it disappointing for an independent nation.

He cited unfair pacts executed under the previous administration, including port priority policies favoring foreign vessels over Bangladeshi ships at Chittagong Port. Moni asserted that future diplomatic relations will depend on safeguarding sovereignty and domestic interests.

He further added that the government recently cleared a $205 crore debt legacy left behind by the Hasina administration while confirming a stock of 1.6 million tons of fertilizer and ongoing measures to resolve power and gas shortages.