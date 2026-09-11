Gold prices fall

Gold prices have fallen in the local market, with the price of 22-carat gold dropping by Tk 2,158 per bhori.

The new rates, announced by the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS), came into effect at 10:00 AM on Friday.

According to the revised rates, the price of 22-carat gold has been reduced to Tk 231,880 per bhori. The price of 21-carat gold has fallen by Tk 2,100 to Tk 221,441.

The price of 18-carat gold has dropped by Tk 1,808 to Tk 190,123 per bhori, while traditional-method gold has become Tk 1,516 cheaper.

BAJUS said the prices were adjusted following a decline in the price of tezaabi gold in the local market.

The price of silver has also fallen. The price of 22-carat silver has dropped by Tk 116 to Tk 5,016 per bhori.

Gold prices reached a record high in the country on January 29 this year, when 22-carat gold was priced at Tk 286,000 per bhori.