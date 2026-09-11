Resuming BD-IND passenger trains not on meeting agenda

The resumption of Bangladesh-India passenger trains Maitree, Bandhan and Mitali Express was not on the agenda of the 38th Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting (IGRM), and no decision or timeline was set for their resumption.

This piece of information came from Ziaul Haque, additional secretary of the Ministry of Railways and head of the Bangladesh delegation, on Thursday evening at the end of the three-day meeting.

Haque said the trains have not been suspended by Bangladesh and that no new initiative could be taken unless India submits a formal proposal.

But both sides agreed to consider the possibility of running Maitree Express through the Padma Bridge rather than instead the Jamuna Bridge. This will take about two to three hours less and can even cut down the cost of traveling.

There was no talk about the resumption of the Bandhan and Mitali Express.

Regarding the Akhaura-Agartala railway linkage, no new decision was made. India was urged to present passenger requirements and the supporting data.

The meeting also discussed freight train operations and ways to resolve obstacles to cross-border goods transportation.